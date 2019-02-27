PAWS for People will host training sessions for potential pet therapy teams in the Hockessin/Wilmington, Newark and Rehoboth Beach areas during March.

PAWS for People provides therapeutic visits to individuals who will benefit from interaction with a trained pet. Therapy teams include one volunteer and one pet who completed training and testing. Visitation sites range from nursing homes and hospitals to schools and libraries, with various programs including eldercare, psychiatric support, developmental disabilities and literacy skills development.

Anyone with a people-friendly pet who is interested in volunteering time to work with children and adults with varying needs is encouraged to attend.

Each training includes two sessions — an orientation and training; both sessions are required.

In Rehoboth Beach, orientation is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2 and training is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 16 at Tunnell Cancer Center, Medical Arts Building, 18947 John J. Williams Highway.

In Newark, orientation is set for 6 to 9 p.m. March 6 and training is set for 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 at the PAWS Office, 703 Dawson Drive.

In Hockessin/Wilmington, orientation is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon March 16 at Cokesbury Village, 726 Loveville Road, Hockessin; training is set for 8:30 a.m. to noon March 30 at Cadia Rehab Silverside, 3322 Silverside Road, Wilmington.

To register, visit pawsforpeople.org or call 351-5622.