The Delaware Department of Education is accepting applications for summer fellowships for future leaders and current educators who have a passion for education and want to gain hands-on exposure to policy work.

There are two opportunities, one developed specifically for current college students and recent graduates and a second for current Delaware public school teachers and specialists.

Participants will own projects critical to Delaware’s policy agenda. They also will participate in weekly sessions with Delaware leaders in state government, district and school leadership and community partners. These sessions are intended to develop them as leaders and provide context on education issues of national importance. The fellowships will culminate in a presentation of their work and policy recommendations to department staff and leadership.

The Delaware Future Education Leaders Program has been developed specifically for current students and recent graduates as they explore careers in education and seek exposure to state government. Individuals from all programs of study are encouraged to apply. Past fellows have worked on various projects including educator compensation reform, data analysis and information systems design.

The program will begin on June 3 and end on Aug. 8. There is a $3,000 payment for this fellowship. Program fellows will work full days Monday through Thursday.

The Educators as Catalysts Program has been developed specifically for current Delaware teachers and specialists, of any experience level, who seek exposure to the education policy processes that impact their schools and classrooms. The program will begin June 17 and end Aug. 1. There is a $2,000 stipend for this fellowship. Program fellows will work full days Monday through Thursday.

The application deadline for both fellowships is April 1.

For application details and more, visit doe.k12.de.us/page/3956.