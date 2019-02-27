Sens. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, and Thom Tillis, R-North Carolina, co-chairs of the Senate Human Rights Caucus, recently reintroduced a resolution to establish a John S. McCain III Human Rights Commission, modeled after the Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission in the U.S. House of Representatives.

If passed, the resolution would create a bipartisan commission to examine human rights violations through regular hearings and briefings and promote human rights initiatives in the Senate.

Joining Coons and Tillis in introducing the resolution were Sens. Jeff Merkley, D-Oregon; Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts; Marco Rubio, R-Florida; and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona.

“Sen. McCain was a remarkable man who used his role in the Senate to advocate for human rights and to stand up for people around the world who were denied basic freedoms. He embodied our country’s values and understood the critical role of the U.S. in promoting human rights across the globe,” said Coons. “I am hopeful that we can advance this legislation and honor Sen. McCain’s legacy by establishing a bipartisan commission here in the Senate that is dedicated to raising awareness about human rights abuses and promoting human liberty around the world.”

The text of the resolution is available at bit.ly/2VnKjnh.