Nanticoke Memorial Hospital will host a stroke support group from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 19 at the Allen Cancer Care Center Conference Room, 701 Middleford Road, Seaford.

This support group is designed for individuals who have survived a stroke, as well as their families, friends and caregivers. The free support group, which is modeled after the American Stroke Association, provides education, community resources and emotional support to those who have been affected by a stroke. The two-hour support group meetings include guest speakers and breakaway sessions in which caregivers and stroke survivors meet in groups to discuss concerns, providing support and networking.

Advance registration is not required, and refreshments will be provided.

For information, call 629-6224 or visit nanticoke.org/stroke.