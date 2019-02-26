Delaware State Police Troop 3 will hold a community café from 8 to 10 a.m. March 1 at Royal Farms, 6538 Halltown Road, Hartly.

The café will have Troop 3 administration and the community outreach officer in attendance to meet and interact with members of the public. This community café is often referred to as Coffee with a Cop in other police agencies and is being held in an effort to build a stronger relationship between the Delaware State Police and the communities they serve.

For more, visit dsp.delaware.gov.