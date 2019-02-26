Bayhealth Lung and Colorectal Nurse Navigator Trina Turner recently attended the 14th annual Delaware Agriculture Week to raise awareness for colorectal cancer and the importance of screening and early detection among Delawarean farmers and other members of the agricultural community.

“We were able to connect with Delaware’s agricultural community to highlight the importance of screenings and early detection of this disease,” said Turner. “Having this opportunity was very exciting and we are looking forward to working together to increase awareness and prevention of this serious illness.”

For more, visit healthydelaware.org or call 744-6831.