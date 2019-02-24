A car spun out of control from southbound Route 1, crossed the median and collided with a northbound pickup truck in the Smyrna area late Saturday afternoon

Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate a two-vehicle collision in the Smyrna area that closed northbound Route 1 for four hours Saturday.

The collision happened at about 4:45 p.m.

The initial investigation has determined that a 2007 Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Route 1 approaching the Route 6 overpass when for an unknown reason the vehicle traveled into the center grass median. The car began to spin counter-clockwise as it crossed the median, continuing into the northbound lanes of Route 1 and into the path of a northbound 2019 Toyota Tacoma pickup, said State Police Master Cpl. Michael Austin.

The front of the pickup struck the passenger side of the Chevy, pushing it north for a short distance before both vehicles came to a stop in the center of the northbound lanes.

The car was occupied by four males. The driver and right front passenger were taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. The left rear passenger was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition. The right rear passenger was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital in stable condition.

The driver and sole occupant of the pickup, a Pennsylvania man, was taken to Christiana Hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is in the early stages, Austin said. More details will be released as they become available.

Route 1 northbound was closed for about four hours while the scene was investigated and cleared, and the southbound lanes were temporarily closed.

Police are asking anyone who saw what caused the car to go into the median to call Cpl. Lane of the Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at (302) 698-8457 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333. Information may also be sent online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.