Author Kathy Canavan will present a program titled “The Forgotten Women of the Lincoln Assassination” at 10:30 a.m. March 2 at the Delaware Public Archives, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. N, Dover.

Among the people this presentation will focus upon are the first female theater owner in America, the first lady who was committed to a mental institution, the assaulted and abused slave who became a university department head and the young woman who married her old boyfriend after an affair with assassin John Wilkes Booth. These women’s lives were upended in the split second when Booth killed President Abraham Lincoln.

Canavan is the author of “Lincoln’s Final Hours,” and this program will be a preview to her next publication about the forgotten women of the Lincoln assassination.

“Lincoln’s Final Hours” tells the assassination story from the points of view of the ordinary Washingtonians who surrounded the president that night — the playgoers, doctors, neighbors, journalists, soldiers and politicians.

The program is free to the public and will last approximately one hour. No reservations are required.

For more, call 744-5047 or email thomas.summers@delaware.gov.