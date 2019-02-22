The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Shipyard Drive and Delmarva Lane, between Amtrak Entrance to Marsh Road and South Shipyard Drive, Wilmington, through March 29.

DelDOT’s contractor R. E. Pierson will begin building the bridge approaches over Christina River.

This project proposes to establish an urban grid system of streets that will connect and access the new bridge crossing over the Christina River from both the east and west banks of the river. The streets will be multi-modal to improve traffic flow, including efforts to provide signal systemization, construct HOV lanes, streamline intersections, add turning lanes, improve transportation systems management and operations that mitigate congestion and improve air quality, including efforts to improve incident and emergency response and/or improve mobility.

Detour routes are Shipyard Drive to Chase Boulevard to Justison Street; and Delmarva Lane to Beech Street onto Justison Street to Chase Boulevard to South Shipyard Drive.

Detour signage will be posted.