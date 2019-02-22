Lyons Companies announced it received several awards in 2018, including being again named one of the area’s top insurance brokers and one of the top benefits consultants by the Philadelphia Business Journal.

Additionally, Delaware Society of Human Resource Management awarded its HR Champion award to Diane Campanile, Lyons Companies’ director, human capital management.

In May 2018, the Philadelphia Business Journal published its list of the Top Insurance Brokers in the Philadelphia region. Lyons Companies earned its spot partly due to its specialization in offering Accessible Expertise to commercial clients.

Philadelphia Business Journal’s Top Employee Benefit Consultants list was released in September. Ranked by local benefit consultant professionals, Lyons Companies secured a position on this list through its strong reputation for prioritizing client needs and offering a consultative process to achieve optimal benefit solutions for the middle-market businesses it serves.

Delaware SHRM recently honored Diane Campanile, SHRM-SCP, Director, Human Capital Management at Lyons Companies, with its 2018 HR Champion Award. Campanile was praised for her efforts to improve the HR function at all stages of the employment lifecycle as well as her service as a SHRM instructor for Delaware and DelMarVa chapters. Campanile was praised for her efforts to improve the HR function at all stages of the employment lifecycle as well as her service as a SHRM instructor for Delaware and DelMarVa chapters during the annual awards ceremony, which pays tribute to the important role human resources plays in the workplace.

