Wanted on charges of attempted robbery, assault and more.

Delaware State Police are investigating an attempted robbery in the Millsboro area and are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the suspect.

Troopers were dispatched to the 28000 block of John J. Williams Highway in reference to a robbery investigation on Thursday, February 21. According to police, the victim, a 34-year-old Millsboro man, was walking in the area of the Harris Teeter’s in Long Neck when he came in contact with an acquaintance, 37-year-old Don D. Zakrociemski, of Millsboro. The victim advised Zakrociemski that he needed to go to the M&T Bank to cash a check and Zakrociemski offered him a ride. After cashing the check, the victim got back in the car but Zakrociemski drove in the wrong direction. He proceeded to a private lane off of John J. Williams Highway and parked the vehicle.

Zakrociemski began demanding the money and a struggle ensued. The victim was able to exit the vehicle and take off on foot, but Zakrociemski followed him onto private property and attempted to strike him with the vehicle.The victim sustained minor injuries as a result of the physical altercation and was not struck by the vehicle. Zakrociemski fled the scene.

Troopers have been unable to locate Zakrociemski, who currently has active warrants for second-degree attempt to commit robbery, first-degree reckless endangering, third-degree assault and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Zakrociemski is asked to contact Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit Detective Williams-Snipes at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.