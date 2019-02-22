The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Parks & Recreation is reminding visitors to Delaware’s state parks that 2019 entrance fees will be in effect from March 1 through Nov. 30.

Revenue generated from park entrance fees is used to manage 17 state parks and more than 26,000 acres of state park lands. Park users generate 65 percent of the revenue utilized to operate and maintain the parks. The revenue is used for trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programs, visitor amenities, guarded beaches, management of campgrounds and cabins.

Daily park entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. Fees for out-of-state vehicles are $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks. Where fee attendants are not on duty, visitors should deposit the daily fee in the self-registration envelopes provided at park entrances and place them in the designated secured drop boxes.

Annual passes are a convenient way to access the parks for the entire fee season. A Delaware resident annual pass costs $35, and Delaware residents 62 and older will receive a discounted rate of $18. A $65 lifetime pass is available for Delawareans 65 and older. Reduced rates are also offered to Delawareans who receive public assistance or who are active duty military or veterans. Active duty military personnel with an out-of-state license plate can purchase an annual pass at the in-state rate. Visit destateparks.com for more information and requirements.

In addition, the corporate and group pass program offers participating businesses, nonprofits and other groups discounted annual passes. For more on corporate and group passes, visit destateparks.com/grouppass.

Parks officials remind customers that annual passes and surf fishing permits can be purchased online to save time when they visit a park during fee season. Annual park passes may be purchased at destateparks.com; at all park offices; at DNREC’s main office in the Richardson & Robbins building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover; and at seven retail locations statewide.

For more, visit destateparks.com/know/passestagsfees.