The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the right eastbound lane of Old Capitol Trail — bridge over Red Clay Creek — between Stanton Road and Newport Road, Newark, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 26.

DelDOT’s Bridge Management Section will inspect the bridge. Flaggers will be on-site to direct motorists.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.