Annual event raises funds for nonprofit historic railroad

Take a train ride, supports a great local organization, and find yourself that perfect piece of art for your home from a local artist at the annual Wilmington and Western Rail Road’s annual art show and sale at the Hockessin Memorial Hall this month.

The Wilmington & Western's Hockessin Art Festival is an annual fundraising effort to benefit the railroad, featuring over 20 local artists who will be displaying and selling limited edition prints, original watercolors, oils, acrylics, pastels, sculpture, fine jewelry, and more.

Thirty percent of all art sales go directly to supporting the railroads, with the income raised from the festival supporting WWRR’s train operations, restoration projects, track maintenance, and more.

While at the Festival, take a break from shopping by riding the Festival Express. The restored vintage train will depart from outside the Festival, taking guests on a 40-minute round-trip through the towns of Yorklyn and Ashland.

The WWRR is a nonprofit organization, under the Historic Red Clay Valley, Inc. umbrella of community organizations. The WWRR is volunteer ran, and the organization works to preserve the original, historic railway that connected the region for decades.

For more information, including a complete list of artists, visit wwrr.com.