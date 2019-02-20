Sledders are riding the slopes along Duck Creek Parkway near Smyrna High after about three inches of snow fell today, Feb. 20, in the Smyrna-Clayton area. SEE A VIDEO AND MORE PHOTOS WITH THIS STORY.

Schools throughout New Castle and Kent counties were closed, and state offices in those two counties closed at 1:30 p.m.

As of 2:30 p.m., the temperature was hovering around 32 degrees in Smyrna, according to The Weather Channel's website.

However, the snow may soon be washed away. The forecast calls for rain tonight and temperatures above freezing, with a high tomorrow, Feb. 21, of 55 degrees.