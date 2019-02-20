The Nemours Children’s Health System board of directors announced on Feb. 20 the election of Robert G. Riney as its chair, effective immediately.

Riney served on the Nemours Foundation board since 2006. He succeeds Brian Anderson who was a Nemours board member for 13 years, serving as chair for the past three years.

“Bob Riney possesses a remarkable combination of vast healthcare expertise and accomplishment in addition to superb leadership abilities,” said Larry Moss, president and CEO of Nemours Children’s Health System. “In the short time we have worked together, I have come to respect him immensely, and I look forward with great enthusiasm as Bob and his board colleagues collaborate with Nemours senior leaders and me to create the future of this very special organization.”

Riney has served as chief operating officer of Henry Ford Health System since 2003. He was appointed president of health care operations and chief operating officer in 2017. He oversees hospital and service operations for the six-hospital health system consisting of more than 60 clinical locations, 30,000 employees and annual revenues of $6 billion. In addition, Riney is responsible for corporate information technology, corporate facilities & security, international strategies and the system chief nursing office.

Riney is a graduate of Wayne State University and joined Henry Ford Health System in 1978. He has served in almost every business unit in the system throughout his career. His tenure and experience have given him a deep understanding of health system operations and organizational culture and their impact on operating performance. Active in his community and health care nationally, he is vice chair of the National Center for Healthcare Leadership, board member and past-chair of the Michigan Health & Hospital Association and a board member of the Detroit Zoological Society, M1 Rail Transit Authority, The Parade Company and the Hudson-Webber Foundation.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I want to thank Brian Anderson for his extraordinary leadership and dedication to Nemours,” said Riney. “Brian’s passion for carrying forward the legacy and compassion of our benefactor, Alfred I. du Pont, has been an inspiration. Under his leadership, Nemours has continued to grow to meet the needs of even more children and families and to deploy its significant technology resources to deliver care to children not only in Nemours locations but the places where they live, learn and play.”

