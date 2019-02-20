Goldey-Beacom College sophomore Trevor Jump, of Wilmington and Mount Pleasant, received a second award for his performance in being tabbed the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association East Region Pitcher of the Week.

This comes after Jump was picked the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Pitcher of the Week.

In his first game of the season, Jump pitched a three-hit shutout over seven innings with six strikeouts and two walks Feb. 15 at Limestone. It was his second career shutout.

Jump last season was picked second-team All-CACC, finishing 39th in the NCAA with 6.31 hits allowed per nine innings, 10th in the league with five wins and 10th with 7.28 strikeouts per game. He was tabbed CACC Pitcher of the Week on April 16, 2018, and twice named the league’s Rookie of the Week.

Jump’s play last season played big in Goldey-Beacom — 19-28-1, 17-15 CACC — making the CACC Tournament in just its second season since the reinstatement of a sport that competed for Goldey College more than a half-century ago. The combination of freshmen and seasoned players helped the unit win five of its last eight games to end fourth in the CACC South Division.

