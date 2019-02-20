Jessica Cunningham, a seventh-grader at Smyrna Middle School, and Olivia Matthews, a 10th-grader at Dover High School, won first place prizes and $300 each in the 2018 Delaware Farm Bureau Ag in the Classroom Essay Contest.

This year’s topic was “Solving World Hunger.”

The contest is a project of the Delaware Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee, whose mission is to promote and protect Delaware agriculture through education and promotion.

Cunningham is the daughter of Kevin Cunningham and Dawn Reidhaar.

Second- and third-place prizes were $200 and $100, respectively. There are also gift certificates for the teachers whose student submitted a winning essay.

Second-place winner at the high school level was Nia Wright, also a 10th-grader at Dover High. She is the daughter of Arlene and Robert Wright. Jennifer Taylor is the teacher of both winners. The high school students were required to submit a 1,000-word essay.

At the middle school level, second prize was won by Reaghan King, daughter of Jim and Kate King. Third prize went to Heather Thwin, daughter of Thwin and Saw Oo. Teacher of the middle school winners is Stephanie Freimuth. Middle schoolers submitted essays of at least 500 words.