Christiana Care Health System achieved the Healthgrades 2019 America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award.

The distinction places Christiana Care in the top 2 percent of more than 4,500 hospitals assessed nationwide for its consistent, year-over-year superior clinical performance as measured by Healthgrades, the online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Christiana Care received the America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award for three years in a row.

From 2015 through 2017, patients treated in hospitals achieving the America’s 100 Best Hospitals Award had, on average, a 25.2 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award, as measured across 19 rated conditions and procedures for which mortality is the outcome.

And during that same period, if all hospitals performed similarly to those achieving the Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals Award, 172,950 lives could potentially have been saved. For example, patients treated for community acquired pneumonia in hospitals achieving the award have, on average, a 35.3 percent lower risk of dying than if they were treated in hospitals that did not receive the award.

Christiana Care also received various distinctions for 2019:

— One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Orthopaedic Surgery for six years in a row, 2014-19.

— One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Joint Replacement for four years in a row, 2016-19.

— One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery for six years in a row, 2014-19.

— One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Pulmonary Care for four years in a row, 2016-19.

— One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for Gastrointestinal Care for eight years in a row, 2012-19.

— One of Healthgrades America's 100 Best Hospitals for General Surgery for eight years in a row, 2012-19.

— Neurosciences Excellence Award for four years in a row, 2016-19.

— Cranial Neurosurgery Excellence Award for four years in a row, 2016-19.

— Stroke Care Excellence Award for four years in a row, 2016-19.

— Critical Care Excellence Award for five years in a row, 2015-19.

These Healthgrades recognitions come on the heels of several other recent quality recognitions for Christiana Care.

The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program recognized Christiana Care for surgical excellence in caring for its sickest patients and named it one of 66 hospitals in the top 10 percent of outcomes after surgery.

For more, visit healthgrades.com/quality and christianacare.org.