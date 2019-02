Third-graders at Booker T. Washington Elementary who have been studying the economy in social studies class created a mini-society, culminating with a market day Jan. 18.

Students became entrepreneurs, who created their own products to sell during market day in the “Tiger Town Mall.” These students’ shops had business licenses and wares, which were sold to other students in the school for “Snowy Day Dollers.” Students also had advertisements touting their wares before Market Day opened.