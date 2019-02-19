The Harlem Globetrotters will perform free shows in Dover International Speedway’s FanZone on May 5 as part of the Monster Mile’s 50th anniversary celebrations, track officials announced.

The Globetrotters will hold multiple performances in the Monster Mile’s 8-acre FanZone before that day’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race set for 2 p.m. The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 3 and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4.

The Globetrotters, first organized in 1926, perform more than 400 shows around the world each year.

“The Harlem Globetrotters have been providing family entertainment for fans of all ages for decades,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian. “What better way for a legendary track to celebrate an important milestone than to bring in a national sporting treasure that is close to its own 100th anniversary season. We look forward to seeing all the dunks, ball tricks, smiling faces and hearing the sound of ‘Sweet Georgia Brown’ blaring in the FanZone this spring.”

2019 is Dover International Speedway’s 50th anniversary season, featuring two NASCAR tripleheader weekends on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6. The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race Oct. 6. The Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

For more, visit doverspeedway.com.