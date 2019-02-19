Farmers and the public are encouraged to attend Delaware Farm Bureau’s third annual Delaware Ag Safety Conference, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 6 in the Ag Commodities Building at the Delaware State Fairgrounds, 18500 S. Dupont Highway, Harrington.

Featured topics include reducing pesticide exposure, stroke prevention, a discussion and all-terrain vehicle safety demonstration by Nationwide Insurance and a CPR demonstration by Delaware State Fire School. Keynote speaker will be Kerry Richards, president of the American Association of Pesticide Safety Educators. Attendees will qualify for one pesticide continuing education credit.

A light breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Registration is required at defb.org/delaware-ag-safety/ag-safety-conference.