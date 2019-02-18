The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife 2019 Delaware Fishing Guide and fishing rulers for measuring catches are available, along with 2019 fishing licenses, at licensing agents statewide and at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Dover office, 89 Kings Highway, Dover.

The guide is also available at eregulations.com/delaware/fishing.

Inside the full-color, magazine-size guide, anglers will find information on Delaware’s tidal and freshwater sportfishing regulations, fishing license requirements, how to obtain a Delaware Fisherman Information Network number and general angling information. The guide also showcases the popular and updated Delaware Sport Fishing Tournament and Live Release awards program.

The guide features winning photos from the Division of Fish & Wildlife’s 2018 Fishing Photo Contest. The cover profiles the first-place photo taken by Israel Mora of Wilmington of his son, Bryan, holding a large Muskellunge that he caught and released while fishing on the Brandywine River. Second place and honorable mention photos appear inside the guide.

The new fishing ruler, colored “spicy mustard” for 2019, is a handy tool to measure fish and shellfish catches, and provides a quick reference on fish and shellfish minimum sizes, possession limits and seasons.

Although the print version of the fishing guide and the fishing rulers both provide a summary of minimum sizes, anglers are reminded that these regulations are subject to change. New regulations are anticipated for cobia, a saltwater species, and freshwater trout during the 2019 recreational fishing seasons. The online version of the fishing guide will be updated as new regulations become effective.

For more, call 739-9914 or 735-2960.