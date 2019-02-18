Matthew R. Windsor of and 26-year-old Destiny R. Thomas charged

Delaware State Police have arrested two suspects on burglary charges in Seaford.

The incident occurred October 30, when troopers responded to a residence in the 9000 block of Easter Lane for a report of a burglary. The homeowner advised that the intruders forced entry through a rear basement door and stole multiple items, including a flat screen television, Xbox gaming console and multiple computer tablets.

Through investigation, troopers identified two suspects, 28-year-old Matthew R. Windsor of and 26-year-old Destiny R. Thomas, both of Seaford.

On January 25, Windsor turned himself in at Troop 4 and was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree conspiracy, theft under $1,500 and criminal mischief. He was released on $3,600 unsecured bond.

At around 10 a.m. February 17, troopers located Thomas at a residence in the 24000 block of Concord Pond Road in Seaford. According to police, she initially provided them with a fake name, but was taken into custody without incident. She was also wanted for a burglary incident that occurred in October, at a residence on Wil King Road in Lewes, in which she forced entry and stole an Apple iPhone 7.

Thomas was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, theft under $1,500 where the victim is 62 years of age or older, two counts of criminal mischief under $1,000, second-degree conspiracy and theft under $1,500. She was committed to Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $21,500 secured bond.