40-year-old Joshua Welsh

Delaware State Police arrested a Millville man after he fired a shot during a domestic altercation.

Around 6 p.m. on February 16, troopers were dispatched to the unit block of Dorothy Circle in Millville for a domestic-related incident during which a gunshot was heard. According to police, 40-year-old Joshua Welsh had engaged in a verbal altercation with his parents and become disorderly, violently kicking the family dog and shoving his mother to the ground. As he was moving various firearms from the home to his vehicle, he obtained a loaded handgun, but his father was able to gain possession of it. Welsh then allegedly retrieved a loaded rifle from his vehicle and fired a round at the ground before leaving. There were no injuries.

Welsh fled the scene prior to police arrival. Troopers spotted the suspect's vehicle traveling eastbound on Vines Creek Road (Route 26) and a traffic stop was initiated. The vehicle pulled to the shoulder of the road as if it was going to stop but then accelerated and a brief pursuit ensued. Welsh was subsequently taken into custody and found in the vehicle were two AR-15 style rifles, one of which was fully loaded, a bolt action rifle with several magazines, a handgun and a large amount of ammunition.

Welsh was charged with first-degree reckless endangering, disregarding a police officer signal, third-degree assault, possession of a firearm while under the influence and cruelty to animals. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $7,500 secured bond.