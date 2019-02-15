The Wilmington chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction celebrated the 25th anniversary of its Block Kids competition Feb. 2.

Block Kids is a free program for children in first through sixth grades that helps students learn about the construction industry. Using building blocks, string, cardboard, one rock, and foil, students are asked to build something related to the construction industry. When they’re finished, students discuss their project with judges, who are local construction business owners, managers, architects and engineers.

“We’d like to thank everyone that has sponsored the event or volunteered their time to make this event the success it’s been over the past 25 years,” said Cheryl Fearn, NAWIC Chapter 96 president.

About 100 students participated this year. The overall winner was Noah Weston, a fourth-grader from Cedar Lane Elementary who built a flying solar-powered aircraft that cleans polluted air as it flies. He also constructed a solar-powered storage shed to house the aircraft.

Gov. John Carney attended this year’s event to help celebrate the organization’s 25th anniversary of the competition.

“A very special thank you to Gov. Carney for taking time out of his busy schedule to present a special proclamation to our chapter and talk to our participants and families about the possibilities of careers in construction,” said Fearn. “Congratulations to all of our winners and best of luck to Noah as his project moves on to the NAWIC Block Kids Regional Competition.”