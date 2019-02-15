The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s Division of Fish & Wildlife announced that Delaware’s spring 2019 downstate trout season will begin March 2 with the opening of two downstate ponds stocked with rainbow trout — provided that pond ice conditions do not prevent stocking or fishing.

Tidbury Pond near Dover in Kent County and Newton Pond near Greenwood in Sussex County will open for trout fishing that day at 7 a.m.

Each pond will be stocked with more than 300 pounds of 12- to 13-inch rainbow trout before opening day, with a second stocking in March. Trophy-sized trout weighing 2 pounds or more will be included in the stocking as an added attraction for trout anglers.

Trout anglers planning to fish the waters of Tidbury and Newton ponds should note rules and regulations. A trout stamp is required to fish these ponds from the first Saturday in March through April 1, unless otherwise exempted by law. After the opening day 7 a.m. start, trout fishing at these two ponds is permitted one half-hour before sunrise to one half-hour after sunset, unless otherwise restricted by area rules. The daily possession limit is six trout. Both ponds are closed to all fishing for 14 days prior to the season-opening, with this restriction in effect from Feb. 16 through March 1. This pre-season closure enables completion of trout stocking, eliminates incidental trout hooking by anglers fishing for other species, gives stocked trout time to acclimate to their new waters, and improves fair access to the fishery.

A Delaware fishing license is required for most anglers fishing for trout. In addition, most trout anglers also must purchase a Delaware trout stamp. For residents age 16 through 64, a trout stamp costs $4.20. For residents age 12 through 15, a young angler trout stamp costs $2.10. Resident anglers younger than age 12 or age 65 and older are not required to purchase a trout stamp. For nonresidents, a trout stamp is required for all anglers age 12 and older and costs $6.20.

Delaware fishing licenses and trout stamps are sold at the licensing desk in DNREC’s Richardson & Robbins Building, 89 Kings Highway, Dover, and by license agents statewide. To find a participating agent, or to purchase a license online, visit bit.ly/20myTRi.

For more, call 739-9918.

All proceeds from the purchase of Delaware trout stamps are used to help purchase next year’s trout for stocking. The popular fishery also is supported by Federal Aid in Sport Fish Restoration funds generated from anglers purchasing fishing equipment.

For more, visit bit.ly/2Ioqrek.