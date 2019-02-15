Sen. Chris Coons released a statement Feb. 14 on the passage of the bipartisan government funding bill, as well as President Donald Trump’s possible emergency declaration.

“While I am encouraged that President Trump will finally sign into law the bipartisan agreement reached by Republicans and Democrats in Congress to fund the government and make robust investments in smart border security, his decision to declare a national emergency in order to build a wall along our southern border is a serious mistake,” said Coons.

“It is the responsibility of President Trump — and any president — to declare national emergencies when appropriate and respond urgently with the full resources of the federal government, but clearly, there is no such emergency for him to declare. I suspect the president’s declaration will quickly be challenged in court, and I believe it is likely to be overturned,” said Coons.

“Democrats and Republicans agree that border security is important, but the president’s fear-mongering about immigrants, his refusal to listen to border security experts about what our real needs are at the border, and his attempts to end-run the appropriations process are counterproductive and undermine congressional authority,” said Coons.

“The president should reconsider this disaster declaration and work with Congress to ensure our approach to border security is driven by facts, not fear, and good policy, not politics,” said Coons.