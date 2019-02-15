Atlantic General Hospital will hold a series of hypertension clinics in Delaware.

Clinics will include free blood pressure screening and health information.

Clinics are set for 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 4 at Rite Aid, 38169 Dupont Blvd., Selbyville; 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at Hocker’s Super Center, 34960 Atlantic Ave., Millville; and 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Hocker’s Grocery Store, 695 Bethany Loop, Bethany Beach.

Atlantic General will host Medical Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. March 25 at Aquacare Conference Room, Unit 15, 38069 Town Center Drive, Millville.

Medical Monday is a free educational session on the fourth Monday of each month offering a different health topic. This month’s speaker will be registered nurse Teresa Moore discussing “Colon Cancer Awareness.” Topics will include new and traditional screening options how to reduce risk and the importance of screening. Registration is requested but not required. Call 410-641-9268 or visit atlanticgeneral.org/medicalmonday to register.

For more on the Clarksville clinics, call 537-1877. For more on the Bethany Beach clinics, call 539-5255.