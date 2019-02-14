The New Castle County Division of Police released its new mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

The app can be found by searching New Castle County Police in the app stores and is free to the public. It gives citizens access to press releases, alerts and emergency notifications. The app also allows community members to submit anonymous tips to New Castle County Division of Police with two-way communication through the app.

More features will be added in the future so users are encouraged to select automatic updating when they download the application.

This app is in addition to the Reverse 911 system, a communications technology used by the New Castle County Division of Police to contact groups of people in a defined geographic area. This system uses a database of telephone numbers and associated addresses, which, can be used to deliver recorded emergency notifications to a selected set of telephone service subscribers. The subscription is easy and free, and the system works through landlines or cell service.

To sign up, visit nccpd.onthealert.com.