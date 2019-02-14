Kim Lovett, founder and owner of Lovett Advisors in Wilmington, is celebrating 10 years in business by giving back to the community.

Lovett, a certified financial planner and Middletown resident, recognized her clients’ needs for a more comprehensive level of service; so 10 years ago, she decided to start her own independent registered investment advisory firm. With more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, she determined that the RIA structure provided an opportunity to meet the changing investment needs of her clients. The RIA structure allows her the freedom to work with the money managers she trusts and respects. In addition, it enables her to provide her clients with the level of service they have grown to expect and deliver an investment solution that will ensure each and every decision will only be made to benefit her clients.

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary, Lovett Advisors has annual events planned for clients including a riverboat cruise and a “Great Gatsby”-themed gala. In addition, Lovett Advisors is giving back to the local community.

“For the past 10 years, philanthropy has been central to our culture. I decided that the best way to celebrate my personal success and the success of Lovett Advisors was by giving back to the community in a way that will inspire young women to be all they can be and to live their dreams,” said Lovett.

Girls Inc. of Delaware is a statewide nonprofit organization whose mission is “to inspire girls to be strong, smart and bold.” It is an affiliate of Girls Inc., which was founded in New England in 1864.

For more, visit lovettadvisors.com or call 250-4740.