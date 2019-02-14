39-year-old Michael R. Henry charged

Delaware State Police have arrested a Milton man on drug charges.

The Governor’s Task Force was contacted by probation officers from the Georgetown Probation Office regarding 39-year-old Michael R. Henry and the sale of illegal drugs. According to police, Henry was utilizing a residence in the 36000 block of Palace Lane, in Camelot Meadows in Rehoboth Beach, for the sale of large amounts of cocaine.

On February 12, probation officers obtained approval to conduct an administrative search on Henry’s vehicle and the Palace Lane residence. When the officers arrived, Henry was found hiding beneath a bed.

Items found in the search include:

9mm Smith & Wesson M&P 9 (reported stolen out of Troop 7) 288.95 grams of cocaine 404.38 grams of marijuana (5) THC candy edibles (10) Cannabis oil vape refills (3) 300 mg marijuana candy bars (6) chocolate THC spoons Over $10,000 in suspected drug proceeds

Henry was charged with:

possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity possession of a firearm/destructive weapon within 10 years of prior conviction of any felony possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited prior violent crime or felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance receiving a stolen firearm possession of a controlled substance in a tier 1 quantity resisting arrest three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Henry was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $167,600 cash only bond.