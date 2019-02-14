Happy Valentine's Day.

Today is Thursday, February 14, 2019, the 45th day of the year.

Today’s weather:

Partly sunny and mild today with a high of 51. Low 40.

From our calendar

The Milford Public Library, 11 South East Front Street, Milford, hosts Valentine’s Day heart bingo beginning at 4:30 p.m. Don’t just say BINGO, say HEART BINGO! Celebrate Valentine’s Day with us and win prizes! We also have color Bingo for the little ones. (Ages 3-12)

Visit our online community calendar at: http://www.doverpost.com/thingstodo or go to our homepage at www.doverpost.com and click on “calendar” from the menu bar for more area happenings.

A special day:

Today is Valentine’s Day, a day to show those closest to you how much you love and appreciate them.

Morning chuckle:

Someone asked if I was an avid reader and I had to admit that I had not read avid.