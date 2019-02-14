Sen. Tom Carper, top Democrat on the Environment and Public Works Committee, which oversees the Tennessee Valley Authority, issued a statement Feb. 14 reacting to the TVA board of directors’ decisions to phase out and retire the Paradise and Bull Run fossil plants.

“Today, the Tennessee Valley Authority board followed the unbiased guidance of experts and acted in the best interests of their ratepayers and public health,” said Carper. “These decisions are in line with what many utilities are doing throughout the country: phasing out uneconomic, heavier-polluting coal-fired power plants and transitioning to cleaner forms of energy, both boosting their bottom lines and lowering their carbon footprint. This decision wasn’t based on politics or on President Trump’s tweets. It was based on economics, science and adherence to TVA’s mission.”

Carper sent a letter Feb. 13 to TVA board of directors Chairman Richard Howorth questioning how the board, in making this decision, is continuing its practice of acting on behalf of ratepayers and public health.