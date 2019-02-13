The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover, will present “Civility Ascendant: Celebrating George Washington’s Rules for Civil Behavior and Their Legacy for American Politics,” at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 in honor of Presidents Day and George Washington's birthday.

Samuel B. Hoff, George Washington distinguished professor of history and political science and law studies program director at Delaware State University, will lead the presentation.

Due to space restrictions, reservations are suggested by calling 744-5054.