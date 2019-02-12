Goldey-Beacom College senior Corey Taite, of Sayreville, New Jersey, and junior Amanda McGrogan, of Mount Laurel, New Jersey, who each for their basketball teams were named to the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Weekly Honor Roll.

Taite averaged 26.5 points on 19-of-38 shooting, 3.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals over two games. He scored a season-best 37 points Feb. 9 against Post, shot 13-of-19 from the floor and 5-of-7 from 3-point range to go with four rebounds, four steals and two assists.

Taite is the reigning CACC Player of the Year, a first team all-region pick and on the Top 100 List for the Bevo Francis Award that is given to the best non-Division I men’s basketball player in the country. He is 69th in the country with 19.4 points per game, 45th with a .876 free throw percentage, 47th with 106 free throws, 52nd with a 2.32 assist-to-turnover ratio and 91st with 407 points.

It is Taite’s eighth appearance on the weekly honor roll this season. Twice he has been named the league’s Player of the Week.

McGrogan averaged 17 points, six assists, 4.5 rebounds and shot 14-for-16 from the foul line over two games. She played one of her best games of the season Feb. 5 against Holy Family, ending with 23 points on seven-of-13 shooting, eight assists and six rebounds. McGrogan also had 11 points, four assists and three rebounds Feb. 9 against Post.

McGrogan has taken control of the team’s leadership and is one of the area’s top players on both sides of the ball. She is 87th in the country with 16.5 points per game, 28th with 103 free throws and 80th with 3.9 assists per contest.

It is the sixth time this season McGrogan has appeared on the weekly honor roll.

