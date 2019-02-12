Belfint, Lyons & Shuman, a certified public accounting and consulting firm with offices in Delaware and Pennsylvania, announced several promotions and certification.

Christina K. Bell was promoted to principal as of Jan. 1. Bell celebrated her 15th work anniversary with BLS on Feb. 2. Bell mentors and develops the staff, demonstrating the teamwork and leadership skills that are essential to the firm’s success. She is also a frequent contributor to the firm’s nonprofit blog, The Belfint Nonprofit Ledger.

Bell is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Delaware Society of CPAs. She is active with Children’s Ministry and the Salvation Army Angel Tree Coordination for Asbury Methodist Church of Smyrna, with the Down Syndrome Association of Delaware’s ICAN Bike Camp, a participant in multiple 5Ks that benefit local nonprofit organizations, as well as a volunteer and fundraising advocate within the firm. Bell earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting from Wilmington University and resides in Clayton.

Tracy M. Lyons was promoted to administrative services manager. Lyons will celebrate her 29th anniversary with BLS in September. Lyons oversees the firm’s administrate services team and the firm’s project workflow.

Michael H. Abernathy was promoted to senior accountant. Abernathy will celebrate his fourth anniversary with BLS in June. He provides compliance and auditing services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofits. He earned his Bachelor of Science in accounting from the University of Delaware and currently resides in Middletown.

Emily V. Schmidt successfully earned her Certified Fraud Examiner certification. Schmidt is a senior accountant in the firm's accounting and auditing department where she provides compliance, auditing and planning services to individuals, small businesses and nonprofits. Schmidt will celebrate her fourth anniversary with BLS in June. She earned her Bachelor of Science in accounting, with a minor in Spanish, from the University of Delaware.

