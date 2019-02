Alexandria Shaffer, of Christiana; Harry Shenton, of Hockessin; Kacee Benson, Jillian Boberick, Jill Dolan and Haydyn Johnson, of Newark; and Zachary Collins, Jamie Judefind, Daniel Klusman, Abigail Lamb, Shadoe Lange, Emily Mathews, Jessica Needles, Jaevan Owens and Chrystiane Spencer, of Wilmington, were named to the fall 2018 dean’s list at Widener University Delaware Law School in Wilmington.