Hugh Broomall and and Dorrell Green two finalists for position

The Red Clay Consolidated School District Board of Education met in public session on Feb. 5, 2019 to discuss details of planned public presentations from two final superintendent candidates, according to district communications manager Pati Nash.

The presentations will held on Monday, Feb. 11, at Cab Calloway School of the Arts beginning at 7 p.m.

The two finalists for the job, in alphabetical order, are Hugh Broomall, Deputy Superintendent of the Red Clay Consolidated School District, and Dorrell Green, Director of the Office of Innovation and Improvement for the Delaware Department of Education.

After a coin toss, it was determined that Hugh Broomall would present at 7 p.m. and Dorrell Green would present when that session was over, roughly an hour and 15 minutes later, a release states.

Each candidate will have 15 minutes to present on the topic: What modifications do you believe are required in the current Red Clay Strategic Plan? Why, and what impact do you think these changes may have for our district?

Candidates have the option of bringing a PowerPoint to present during their remarks.

After the candidate presentation, questions from the community will be put to the candidates during a 45-minute question and answer period.

Community members will be asked to submit their questions in writing that night, to be compiled and reviewed by moderators Dr. Steven Godowsky, former Secretary of Education and a former Superintendent, and Dr. Dennis Loftus, former President of the State Board of Education and a former Superintendent.

Board members instructed that the presentations be recorded and made available to the public. An audio recording will be posted on the district’s website (www.redclayschools.com) within 24 hours, as are regular meetings of the school board.

The public presentations are the final step in the board’s four-month search process for selecting a replacement for former Superintendent Merv Daugherty, who left for another position on Oct. 31, 2018.

The board will meet at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 13, 2019, in public session, to vote and select the next Superintendent at Warner Elementary School, 801 W. 18th Street, Wilmington.

Since Daugherty’s departure, Chief Financial Officer Jill Floore has been serving as interim superintendent.