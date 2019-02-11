The Friends of Old Dover, Dover’s local history and preservation society, announced its February Dover history presentation is set for 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 23 at Dover Public Library, 35 Loockerman Plaza.

“Those who didn’t experience the segregated educational system in Dover will learn a lot that they didn’t know,” said Reba Hollingsworth, a 1945 graduate of Delaware State College High School for Colored Students.

Hollingsworth, a guidance counselor at Dover High School for 22 years, will speak from her experience of how the Dover community went through the process of desegregating its public schools.

Her talk, which culminates Black History Month in Dover, is expected to draw a large attendance. There is no charge for admission.

“The history of the city of Dover is all around us,” said Mary Mason, president of The Friends of Old Dover. “We’re delighted to be starting 2019’s series of Dover-centric talks with Dr. Hollingsworth, who mentored two generations of Dover students.”

The Friends also announced that there will be similar Dover-centered talks in March and April.

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen will speak about “Dover’s Fire Service and Early Responders” on March 30, at Robbins Hose Company No. 1, 103 S. Governors Ave.

Terry Bryan, a collector of Delaware and Dover memorabilia, will speak April 27 about “Dover Banks and Dover’s Money” in the chambers of the Dover City Council, 15 Loockerman Plaza. Both talks will begin at 10 a.m. There is no charge for admission.

For more, visit friendsofolddover.org.