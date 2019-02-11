Delaware Transit Corp. recently appointed a technical advisory committee aligned with DTC’s Mobility in Motion initiative.

The first meeting will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 13 at the DART Administration Building, 900 Public Safety Blvd., Dover.

The Mobility in Motion TAC is charged with reviewing information gathered to update the Coordinated Public Transit — Human Services Transportation Plan, or “Coordinated Plan,” for Delaware. Developed through a participatory planning process, the plan will serve as a strategic framework for addressing the state’s existing and future mobility needs. This plan will also align with the new federal framework focused on the need to enhance mobility for all transportation-disadvantaged populations, by leveraging resources and partnerships to better coordinate public transit and human services transportation.

Meetings will be held bimonthly beginning Feb. 13 and last for about two hours. They will include a combination of presentations and strategic planning activities. DTC staff, working with facilitators from the University of Delaware’s Institute for Public Administration, will lead the TAC meetings.

For more, email marcella.brainard@state.de.us, call 576-6007 or visit bit.ly/2E4fo9P.