The Delaware Chinese American Association hosted their annual Chinese New Year celebration this Saturday at the John Dickinson High School auditorium.

Featuring traditional Chinese vocal and performing arts, Chinese opera, variety shows, a Chinese artifact exhibit, door prizes, and Chinese snacks, the free event was held to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year 2019 – the Year of the Pig (Boar in some regions).

Senator Tom Carper and New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer also gave brief remarks during the ceremony, with Meyer reflecting on his visit to China last year.

“And what I’ve found is that we are all more alike than we are different,” Meyer said.

See video of Carper's remarks on the Hockessin Community News Facebook page.

The event is organized by the DCAA, the Confucius Institute at the University of Delaware, and the UD Chinese Students and Scholar Association.

The DCAA was founded in 1997 to serve the Chinese American community in Delaware, and is a non-profit, non-sectarian, and non-political community-based organization with a 501(C)(3) tax-exempt charitable status, registered with the United Way of Delaware.