A New Castle man has been charged with stealing a car Friday morning in the Pike Creek area and striking a state trooper with the car in the New Castle area.

Delaware State Police have charged Cam L. Herring Jr., 38, of New Castle, with multiple felonies including assault of a law enforcement officer.

On Friday, Feb. 8, at about 9:22 a.m., a trooper responded to a report of a car theft at the Citgo gas station, 3625 Kirkwood Highway, at Duncan Road, in the Pike Creek area of Wilmington.

Police said a 2008 Chevy Impala had been left running and unoccupied in the parking lot while the owner entered the store to make a purchase. Upon returning to the lot, the owner discovered the car was gone.

Information obtained by the trooper during the investigation determined the car was in the development of Coventry in New Castle. At about 11:54 a.m., while searching the area, the trooper found the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of West Edinburgh Drive.

The trooper exited his patrol vehicle and approached the car at which time the driver in the car, later identified as Herring, accelerated, struck the trooper and fled, police said.

Multiple troopers, a state police helicopter and officers from the New Castle County Police Department began a search. A short time later the stolen Impala was found unoccupied in the unit block of Dunsinane Drive.

At the same time, multiple 911 calls were being received describing a white man attempting to enter multiple residences on Dunsinane Drive. While searching the area, troopers were flagged down by a female who reported that an unknown man had entered her residence and was hiding in the attic. At about 12:25 p.m., a state police K-9 unit entered the residence, and Herring surrendered. He was taken in to custody without further incident.

Herring attempted to enter two other residences before successfully getting into the residence where he was apprehended, police said.

The injured trooper, who is assigned to Troop 6, was treated for minor injuries at a hospital and released.

Herring was taken to Troop 2 where he was charged with:

possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony;

second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer;

theft of a motor vehicle;

second-degree burglary;

two counts of second-degree attempted burglary;

resisting arrest;

two counts of criminal mischief less than $1,000.

Herring was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $73,000 secured bail while awaiting another court appearance.