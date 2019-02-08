Liam Magargal, of Hockessin, was one of more than 50 Lehigh University students who attended the school's annual LeaderShape leadership program in January.

LeaderShape is a nationally recognized six-day experience that focuses participants on exploring identity development and inclusive leadership. The institute challenges participants to create a vision grounded in their deepest values. Students have the opportunity to learn about who they are, what they want to do, and who they want to be by engaging in dialogue and self-discovery, preparing them for future leadership roles.