Sen. Tom Carper and Chris Coons and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester announced grant awards totaling $8,249,505 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to organizations in Delaware.

The Continuum of Care Competition awarded grants to 30 programs and organizations that assist Delaware’s homeless population.

The CoC Program is designed to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness; provide funding for efforts by nonprofit providers, and state and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families while minimizing the trauma and dislocation caused to homeless individuals, families and communities by homelessness; promote access to and effect utilization of mainstream programs by homeless individuals and families; and optimize self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

“This federal grant will help bolster the critical work being done by so many organizations in the First State that are working every day to help our brothers and sisters in need,” said Carper. “By focusing on the root causes of homelessness and giving people the right tools to transition to more stable living situations, we can help our fellow Delawareans create a better future for themselves, their families and our shared communities.”

“HUD's Annual Homeless Assessment Report found that more than 550,000 persons experienced homelessness on a single night in 2018,” said Coons. “That’s why we must do more to provide safe, temporary and permanent housing options and supportive services for homeless individuals and families and prevent others on the edge from slipping into homelessness. I’m thankful to HUD for their investment of over $8 million here in Delaware in Continuum of Care grants. These renewal of funds and additional funds are critical in the support Delaware’s most vulnerable citizens.”

“In order to tackle homelessness and reduce the trauma it creates, we must first address the root causes and improve our response in a multi-faceted, wrap-around approach,” said Blunt Rochester. “These critical funds will help Delaware organizations provide invaluable services to those in need throughout our state and work toward lifting people out of homelessness and into stable living situations.”