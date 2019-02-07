Goldey-Beacom’s baseball program associate head coach Matt Trate was called up as a minor league hitting coach for the Delmarva Shorebirds, an affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

Trate has been with the program in both of its seasons, beginning in 2017 when the program competed for the first time in the Division II era. After one season, Trate was elevated to associate head coach as well as serving as the Lightning’s recruiting coordinator. His main on-field responsibility was developing the team’s hitters and offensive philosophy.

The 2018 unit took a step forward by closing with a winning record in the Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference — 17-15 — and competing in the league tournament. The squad won five of their last eight games to make the conference tournament and saw four players named All-CACC.

The Lightning also saw an increase from 50 doubles to 84, 35 stolen bases to 67 and 219 runs to 257 in 2018.

“The Goldey-Beacom Baseball program is excited about this well-deserved opportunity,” said head coach Tom Riley. “We are going to miss the daily energy and passion that Matt brought to our program. Our program is all about family and our core values centered on excellence. Matt Trate embodies those values. The Orioles are getting a great coach, leader, friend and person. We wish Matt, (wife) Mallory and (son) Braden the best; and they will always be part of the Lightning Baseball Family.”

Prior to his arrival at Goldey-Beacom, Trate has had stops at Division I University of Akron, Anne Arundel Community College and Cecil College.

Trate, who has been a physical education teacher at Delcastle Technical High School since 2014, played two seasons at Cecil Community College before transferring to Wesley College.