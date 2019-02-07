Dunkin’ will host a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. Feb. 9 to unveil its new next-generation concept store in Wilmington, located at the Tally Ho Shopping Center, 3446 Naamans Road.

Dunkin’ will reward the first 100 guests with a free coffee for a year coupon book, redeemable for one free coffee a week for 52 weeks. Guests will also receive a free doughnut with any purchase during the duration of the event.

The celebration will include a live DJ, face painting, balloon art and appearances from Dunkin’ mascots Cuppy and Sprinkles. Guests will also have the chance to win prizes including a 40-inch TV, iPad and additional free coffee for a year coupon books.

For more, visit dunkindonuts.com.