The Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, will host the exhibition “Fairy Tales to Nursery Rhymes: The Droller Collection of Picture Book Art” from March 2 through May 12 in Gallery 10: The Anthony N. and Catherine A. Fusco Gallery.

The museum encourages children and adults to enter the world of children's literature through a collection of more than 100 original illustrations dating from 1879 to 2015. In addition to the illustrations, visitors will have an opportunity to interact with the stories in a storybook nook and play area.

“Fairy Tales to Nursery Rhymes” features paintings and drawings by British artists Randolph Caldecott, Arthur Rackham and Kate Greenaway. Luminaries from the modern era include American artists Barbara Cooney, Jerry Pinkney and Maurice Sendak. Visitors will see original illustrations from “Alice in Wonderland,” “The Pied Piper,” “Pinocchio” and “Aladdin and the Wonderful Lamp.” Imaginary characters, talking animals and fantastical adventures are captured by artists representing eight countries.

For more, visit delart.org, email thall@delart.org or call 351-8558.