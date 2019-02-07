On Wednesday, Feb. 6, officers from the New Castle County Division of Police Safe Streets Task Force were conducting surveillance in the 5000 block of Kirkwood Hwy.

While on surveillance, police said officers observed suspicious behavior believed to be drug activity.

The officers made contact with 24-year-old Benjamin Boudart, of Bear, who was found to have in his possession 5 THC oil cartridges and 25 grams of marijuana.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at his residence- the unit block of Wildfields Court, Bear.

During the search of his residence, police said an additional 39 THC oil cartridges were located. A .308 caliber rifle with 130 rounds of ammunition, and a digital scale, were seized. Also, $134,710.00 in US currency was located and seized.

Benjamin Boudart was charged with felony drug dealing, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor Possession of drug paraphernalia, and his probation was violated police said.

Boudart He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released on $3,500 unsecured bail. He is, however, currently being held at the Howard Young Correctional Institution resulting from the Violation of Probation.