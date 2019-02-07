Sen. Tom Carper, top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement Feb. 7 about the Green New Deal resolution introduced in the Senate by Sen. Ed Markey, D-Massachusetts, a member of the EPW Committee.

“Many years ago, as a young naval flight officer stationed in the San Francisco Bay Area preparing for my first of three tours of duty in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War, I joined tens of thousands of Americans to celebrate our country’s first-ever Earth Day. That was back when our rivers were on fire, factories spewed toxic fumes and industries polluted our air and water with impunity. The urgency was clear,” said Carper.

“Today, as the top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee — the committee responsible for oversight and legislative responsibilities related to climate change and infrastructure — I’m encouraged to see a new generation of Americans coalesce around bold ideas to address climate change, the greatest threat facing our planet. The environmental activism we see now bears witness to the movement that started then,” said Carper.

“I have said it a thousand times and will keep saying it: we do not need to choose between clean air, a safe climate and our economy. I strongly believe, as my friend and colleague Sen. Markey does, that taking climate action provides opportunities for jobs and economic growth for all Americans. We must act on climate change. Once again, the urgency could not be more clear,” said Carper.

“I’m grateful for Sen. Markey’s passion and strong voice on these issues. He’s introduced this Green New Deal resolution to start a conversation and articulate a vision. I encourage members of our committee to examine the Green New Deal resolution and consider the ways in which we may be able to incorporate its ideas within our work this Congress,” said Carper.